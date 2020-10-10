Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.73.

DOOR opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

