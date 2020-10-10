Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect, solid execution and operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NLSN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7,260.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 358,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 139.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,839 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 38.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.