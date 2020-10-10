Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $49,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

