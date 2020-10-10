Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Hold

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SRRA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SRRA opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Klencke bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $4,822,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $18,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

