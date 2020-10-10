Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Hold

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

