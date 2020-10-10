Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLW. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

CLW stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.66. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $13,921,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

