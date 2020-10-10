Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE FBM opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

