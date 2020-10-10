Zacks Investment Research Lowers Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. The strong performance of fitness and marine segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Advanced wearables, chartplotters, Panoptix sonars and cycling products are gaining traction in the market. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments is aiding business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRMN. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 108.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Garmin by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Garmin by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

