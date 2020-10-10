Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GGB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301,194 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $18,427,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 96.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gerdau by 341.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Gerdau by 65.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

