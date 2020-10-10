Zacks Investment Research Lowers GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoPro intends to expand its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling its CRM efforts. The action video camera maker aims to translate the business momentum and controlled cost into growth and profitability. GoPro is well poised to benefit from a solid portfolio and direct-to-consumer operating framework with a Plus subscription service. It has sold large volumes of HERO9 Black flagship cameras. However, the company spends a considerable amount on R&D, which hampers margins. It generates the majority of revenues from capture devices and is, thus, exposed to product concentration risk. The COVID-19-induced market downturn might hurt the top line in the upcoming quarters. Highly competitive camcorder market is another headwind. GoPro's market share has been threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players.”

Get GoPro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.76.

GoPro stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.