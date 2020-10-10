Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on INSG. Roth Capital downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inseego in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.74. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $241,500.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,647 shares of company stock worth $853,253 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inseego by 85.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inseego by 339.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

