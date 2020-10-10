Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Jabil stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

