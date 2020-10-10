Zacks Investment Research Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

KT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE:KT opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. KT has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 580.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KT by 73.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 520,945 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

