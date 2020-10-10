Zacks Investment Research Lowers KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KSHB. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.10.

KSHB stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

