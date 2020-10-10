Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 increased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.09.

RAMP stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $950,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $14,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 128.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 375,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $8,275,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

