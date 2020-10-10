Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

Novus Therapeutics stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46. Novus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.