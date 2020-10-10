Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of OPI opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 304,369 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,430,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.