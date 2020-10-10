Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

OPI stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

