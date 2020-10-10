Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,707,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,115 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 252,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

