Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand through acquisitions and its global diversification efforts are expected to keep driving the top line in the quarters ahead. Moreover. given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to some extent.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $78,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

