Zacks Investment Research Lowers RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.07.

RMR stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

