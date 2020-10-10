Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 689.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

