Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

