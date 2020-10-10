Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

