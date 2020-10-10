Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NOW has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

NOW stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. NOW’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

