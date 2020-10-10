Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $314,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,713 shares of company stock worth $7,737,762. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RealReal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RealReal by 142.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RealReal by 89.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

