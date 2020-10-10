Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Buy”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

