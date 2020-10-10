Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $99,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 331.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 652,655 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 400,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 85,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

