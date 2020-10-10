Zcoin Price Up 0.9% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00033302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and $6.44 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.03302586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.02132147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00440948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01034397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00585893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,085,206 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.