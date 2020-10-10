Zen Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $609,413.02 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $609,413.02 and approximately $251.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00517986 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006591 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00545709 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003137 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

