Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.58.

ZEN opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $38,425.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,637 shares of company stock worth $10,287,023. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

