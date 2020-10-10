ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Tops $164.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $851,315.13 and approximately $164.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.