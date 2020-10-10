Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 85.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 100.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 32.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

