ZMINE Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $351,874.42 and $250.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

