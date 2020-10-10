ZPER (ZPR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 49% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. ZPER has a total market cap of $535,060.24 and $13.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid and Allbit. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00083214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021270 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000275 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007537 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid, Allbit, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.