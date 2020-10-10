Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.51. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 27.88 and a quick ratio of 27.88.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

