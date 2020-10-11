Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXDX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ AXDX remained flat at $$11.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 197,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,619. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $623.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

