Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,354,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,484,953. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.