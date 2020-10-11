AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ASIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.
NYSE:ASIX opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.