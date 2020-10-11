AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

