AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of AFL opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 76,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

