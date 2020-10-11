Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,664.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,696.62.

GOOG opened at $1,515.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,532.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,421.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

