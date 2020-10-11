Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 48,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,602. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 11,600 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.