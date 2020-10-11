Analysts Offer Predictions for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. 243,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 377,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

