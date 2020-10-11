Analysts Offer Predictions for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHECY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SHECY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 46,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,027. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.