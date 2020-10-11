Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Anaplan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

PLAN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,144. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,647 shares of company stock valued at $39,703,290 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. AXA boosted its stake in Anaplan by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

