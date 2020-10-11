Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.59. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

