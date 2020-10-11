Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRS. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 951,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Antares Pharma by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

