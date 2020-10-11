ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.26 ($16.77).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

