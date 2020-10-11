Ares Management Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the asset manager will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 501,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,388,554.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,141 shares of company stock valued at $40,816,082 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ares Management by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 1,019,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

