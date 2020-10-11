Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman Sells $1,098,300.16 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGX. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 73.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

